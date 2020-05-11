Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Michael Brooker


1943 - 2020
Michael Brooker Obituary
Michael Brooker

Pataskala - Michael Richard Brooker, 77, of Pataskala, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born January 20, 1943, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd R. and Margaret (Nagel) Brooker. Graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1961, worked as a landscaper.

Survived by his daughter Shelly Bricker and her children Brandon, Robert and Elizabeth, his daughter Sharon and his son Rick; brother David and Kathy Brooker of Pataskala sisters Jane and John Keener of Alabama, Rose Goss of Newark, Ohio

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Mark Brooker, his sister Louise Mann, and his second wife Sharon Brooker.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio, especially Mark for their loving care of Michael.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will follow in the summer months, with a tree dedication at Dawes Arboretum.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Michael and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort and support for the family.
Published in the Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020
