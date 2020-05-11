|
Michael Brooker
Pataskala - Michael Richard Brooker, 77, of Pataskala, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born January 20, 1943, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd R. and Margaret (Nagel) Brooker. Graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1961, worked as a landscaper.
Survived by his daughter Shelly Bricker and her children Brandon, Robert and Elizabeth, his daughter Sharon and his son Rick; brother David and Kathy Brooker of Pataskala sisters Jane and John Keener of Alabama, Rose Goss of Newark, Ohio
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Mark Brooker, his sister Louise Mann, and his second wife Sharon Brooker.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio, especially Mark for their loving care of Michael.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will follow in the summer months, with a tree dedication at Dawes Arboretum.
