Michael David Derr
Logan - Michael David Derr, 51, of Logan, son of David and Margie Derr, was born November 11, 1968. He passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, with his sister by his side. Michael fought a long courageous battle with an infectious disease for 17 months and is now at peace. Michael proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army. He had a strong love for sports and began playing golf, baseball, and basketball at a very young age and continued to play through High School. He was a graduate of the Logan High School class of 1987 and was inducted into the Logan High School Academic Hall of Fame. And at the age of 18, he was the club champion at the Hocking Hills Country Club.
Michael was in an accident on July 20, 1990, that paralyzed him, but he never let himself be defined by that or stop him for what he wanted to accomplish. He graduated with honors from Ohio University and went on to get a master's degree in computer science. During his career, he taught in several school districts including Conway South Carolina, Fairfield County, the Logan-Hocking School District and finally Newark City Schools at the digital academy. He was a multi-handicapped intervention specialist and genuinely cared about his students. He went the extra mile to make sure his students were successful. He also coached both tennis and basketball and he was an active member of the Moose and a past Governor of the lodge.
Michael is survived by his father; his sister Susan; his niece and nephew Lynsi and Nicolas Huddy; his aunts and uncles, Gary and Connie Derr and Myrna and Jerry Gabriel and his service dog Zeke. Also, special friends who stayed by his side these past 17 months Tracy Blevins, Jeff Short, Elizabeth Leonard, Nick McGuire, Julie Duffy, Larilyn Short and his nurse Susan Breining.
All of this tells you what he did but who he was is so much more important Michael was a doting Uncle, he was a caring compassionate teacher, he was a good friend to many and he was truly touched by those who took the time to message him and check on him. Michael was an animal lover and rescued Zeke from the Humane Society, so in lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in Michael's name to the Pet Orphanage, PO Box 906, Logan, Ohio 43138 to help with their Medical Outreach and their spay and neuter program or to the Hocking County Humane Society at 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother Margie Derr and his paternal grandparents Lester and Wavaline Derr.
Michael's wishes were to be cremated with no fuss made, so there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign his online guest book at www.cardaras.com