I remember so many good times, and so many laughs...and I mean good and deep belly laughs, that we shared together. Whether it was in Columbus, Athens, or Logan, the memories are amazing and truly some of the best days of my life. Im sure all of Mikes family and friends would say the same, because he spread laughter, and I pray we can focus on that and not the loss we all feel.

Jeff, Andrea & Gracie Lusk

Friend