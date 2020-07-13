1/1
Michael David Derr
1968 - 2020
Michael David Derr

Logan - Michael David Derr, 51, of Logan, son of David and Margie Derr, was born November 11, 1968. He passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, with his sister by his side. Michael fought a long courageous battle with an infectious disease for 17 months and is now at peace. Michael proudly served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army. He had a strong love for sports and began playing golf, baseball, and basketball at a very young age and continued to play through High School. He was a graduate of the Logan High School class of 1987 and was inducted into the Logan High School Academic Hall of Fame. And at the age of 18, he was the club champion at the Hocking Hills Country Club.

Michael was in an accident on July 20, 1990, that paralyzed him, but he never let himself be defined by that or stop him for what he wanted to accomplish. He graduated with honors from Ohio University and went on to get a master's degree in computer science. During his career, he taught in several school districts including Conway South Carolina, Fairfield County, the Logan-Hocking School District and finally Newark City Schools at the digital academy. He was a multi-handicapped intervention specialist and genuinely cared about his students. He went the extra mile to make sure his students were successful. He also coached both tennis and basketball and he was an active member of the Moose and a past Governor of the lodge.

Michael is survived by his father; his sister Susan; his niece and nephew Lynsi and Nicolas Huddy; his aunts and uncles, Gary and Connie Derr and Myrna and Jerry Gabriel and his service dog Zeke. Also, special friends who stayed by his side these past 17 months Tracy Blevins, Jeff Short, Elizabeth Leonard, Nick McGuire, Julie Duffy, Larilyn Short and his nurse Susan Breining.

All of this tells you what he did but who he was is so much more important Michael was a doting Uncle, he was a caring compassionate teacher, he was a good friend to many and he was truly touched by those who took the time to message him and check on him. Michael was an animal lover and rescued Zeke from the Humane Society, so in lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in Michael's name to the Pet Orphanage, PO Box 906, Logan, Ohio 43138 to help with their Medical Outreach and their spay and neuter program or to the Hocking County Humane Society at 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Margie Derr and his paternal grandparents Lester and Wavaline Derr.

Michael's wishes were to be cremated with no fuss made, so there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan.

Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

Please sign his online guest book at www.cardaras.com




Published in Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
I love you Mike. Very proud of you.
Youre my family.
Jeff Short
Friend
July 13, 2020
Made great memories playing at Logan golf course!!!
pam brooks
Friend
July 11, 2020
Susan and family- so very sorry for your loss-
Harvey and Debbie Miller
Friend
July 11, 2020
Trevor Brenick
Friend
July 11, 2020
My condolescenses to the family. Mike was such great guy with a kind and generous heart. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace Mike.
Julie (McKinley) Phillips
Classmate
July 11, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy for your family. My Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathleen Bungard-Castor Weber
Classmate
July 11, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Mike was an amazing man and good friend to so many. Im praying for all of you
Colette Simpson
Friend
July 11, 2020
Great memories with him in sports on the. hill
Philip Gold
Classmate
July 10, 2020
Mike was a great person with a big heart. My condolences to his family. Rest well, Mike.
Carl Rossbach
Friend
July 10, 2020
So terribly sad for the families loss. Mike was a absolute joy to be with on any occasion. A wonderful friend, son, brother and uncle. He will be so missed. ❤
Rebecca Maibach
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mike you'll be missed by many. Love and hugs to Susan and family. Love you Mike will definitely miss rubbing your bald head and kissing it every time I saw you.
Linda Brenick
Friend
July 10, 2020
I am truly going to miss you!!! Dave and Susan Lyndsi and Nick so very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Crescent Rooker
Friend
July 10, 2020
A truly great friend! I will miss you always!
Andrew Hiner
Friend
July 10, 2020
I remember so many good times, and so many laughs...and I mean good and deep belly laughs, that we shared together. Whether it was in Columbus, Athens, or Logan, the memories are amazing and truly some of the best days of my life. Im sure all of Mikes family and friends would say the same, because he spread laughter, and I pray we can focus on that and not the loss we all feel.
Jeff, Andrea & Gracie Lusk
Friend
July 10, 2020
I will miss you my dear friend.
Aimee Fitch
Friend
July 10, 2020
Sorry for your Loss of a Wonderful Young Man!!! Sending Micheal Derrs Family Prayers and Hug!! God Bless
Amy Warthman
Friend
July 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Many laughs were had when Mike was around. Prayers for your family.
Tammy Tschudy
Friend
July 10, 2020
I love you my friend...I will miss our talks..always in my heart...until we meet again.
Ryan Wilson
Friend
July 10, 2020
Godspeed brother ! I wont forget the great times we had and the fun that you always brought to whatever was going on. Rest easy now! Prayers for all of your family.
Aaron Swope
Friend
July 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for all of Mikes loved ones. He was a great guy and we will always remember him. ❤
Chad, Renee, and Aislynn Slack
Friend
July 10, 2020
Mike Derr had to be one of the nicest guys we ever had the pleasure of knowing.
He was a kind and caring man, a person you felt at ease being around. Mike will be deeply missed but he will live on in the treasured memories of so many people. May his family and friends be comforted during this difficult time but know he will always be with you.
Until we meet again Mike, love ya!
Truly,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
Friend
July 10, 2020
Great guy fun to be around, had some good times at the Moose, fly high my friend
Treasa Ohlinger
Friend
July 10, 2020
To the family of Mike,
Our hearts are heavy for you all. Mike was such a kind and good man. He will definitely be missed. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers, Ron and Barb Harkless.
Barbara Harkless
Friend
July 10, 2020
You will be missed by all that love you. RIP dear friend
Charlie and Cheryll Staten
Friend
July 10, 2020
Thoughts and prayers. May your memories comfort you all.
Love and hugs
Debbie Marshall-Mowery
Friend
