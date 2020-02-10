Services
Michael "Xavier" Dugan


2009 - 2020
Michael "Xavier" Dugan Obituary
Michael "Xavier" Dugan

Hebron - Michael Xavier Dugan, 10, of Hebron, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Columbus. He was rushed to Children's Hospital on Thursday, where a Brain Tumor was discovered. Xavier was born August 22, 2009, in Newark, the son of Tyler Dugan and Krista Gough Moore. He attended Jackson Elementary School where he was in the 4th grade class of Mr. Brown. Xavier enjoyed video games, was a bright student and great learner.

He is survived by his large loving family, and extended family.

While there will be no formal services planned, the family would be pleased if memorial contributions in his name be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

Please visit hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort and support for the Dugan family.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Xavier and the Dugan family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
