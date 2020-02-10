|
|
Michael "Xavier" Dugan
Hebron - Michael Xavier Dugan, 10, of Hebron, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Columbus. He was rushed to Children's Hospital on Thursday, where a Brain Tumor was discovered. Xavier was born August 22, 2009, in Newark, the son of Tyler Dugan and Krista Gough Moore. He attended Jackson Elementary School where he was in the 4th grade class of Mr. Brown. Xavier enjoyed video games, was a bright student and great learner.
He is survived by his large loving family, and extended family.
While there will be no formal services planned, the family would be pleased if memorial contributions in his name be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020