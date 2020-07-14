Michael E. Long
NEWARK - Michael Eugene Long, age 65 of Newark, passed away July 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital Grove City, while surrounded by family.
He was born in Newark, Ohio to Melvin E. Long, Sr. and Almeda F. (Browning) Long.
Mike proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 20 years with Legend Smelting and Recycling in Hebron, as a purchaser.
Mike cherished spending free time with his wife, Laurie, his best friend and the love of his life. Being an adventurous couple, they enjoyed day trips on their Harley Davidson with a sense of freedom and togetherness. He also enjoyed vacationing, boating, and fishing, always accompanied by their canine companions, Jasper and Zoe. Mike also spent many hours with his grandchildren, playing trains, house/house, dress-up, video games and riding ATV's.
As an avid outdoorsman, Mike found beauty and peace in nature gaining a love of the Rocky Mountains while stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. A real gun enthusiast and skilled marksman, he especially enjoyed turkey shooting competitions with his dad on Sundays.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Laurie Crawford Long; children, Brandon Long, Robert Neagos, Michael Besser and Denelle Smith; grandchildren, Kailyn Besser and Myles Long; sisters, Mary (Richard) Fernandez and Margie (David) Hampton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Long, Jr.; nephew, Eric Selby; and his grandparents.
Mike had a big smile, quick wit and a sense of humor like no other taking pride in making others laugh. He was quite the storyteller but the twinkle in his eyes always gave it away.
A graveside service with military honors, celebrating Mike's life, will be held at a later date.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about Mike or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Mike and his family.