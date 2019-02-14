Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Lee


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Eugene Lee Obituary
Michael Eugene Lee

Newark - Michael Eugene Lee, age 52, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2019 at his home. Michael was born July 19, 1966 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Michael E. and Linda L. (Delaney) Lee.

Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed in property maintenance. He was a talented musician and played the guitar and banjo. He enjoyed puzzles, collecting things and hanging out with his nieces and nephews. Michael attended the Christian Assembly Church in Columbus where he belonged to a crochet club and crocheted hats, scarves and blankets to donate to Stella's Voice Orphanage in Moldova.

Michael is survived by his sister, Kimberly Michele Frashier; niece, Amanda Smith; great-nieces and great-nephew, Cheyenne Berona, Abby Smith and Hunter Berona; uncle Rick Delaney; and great-aunt, Maxine Robbins.

At his request there will be no visitation or service observed.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Michael or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Michael and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now