|
|
Michael Eugene Lee
Newark - Michael Eugene Lee, age 52, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2019 at his home. Michael was born July 19, 1966 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Michael E. and Linda L. (Delaney) Lee.
Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed in property maintenance. He was a talented musician and played the guitar and banjo. He enjoyed puzzles, collecting things and hanging out with his nieces and nephews. Michael attended the Christian Assembly Church in Columbus where he belonged to a crochet club and crocheted hats, scarves and blankets to donate to Stella's Voice Orphanage in Moldova.
Michael is survived by his sister, Kimberly Michele Frashier; niece, Amanda Smith; great-nieces and great-nephew, Cheyenne Berona, Abby Smith and Hunter Berona; uncle Rick Delaney; and great-aunt, Maxine Robbins.
At his request there will be no visitation or service observed.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Michael or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Michael and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019