|
|
Michael Eugene Paynter
Newark - Michael Eugene "Mike" Paynter, age 62, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born October 22, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to the late Junior Ambrose and Nancy (Abbott) Paynter. He was a 1975 graduate of Newark High School and had been employed at Fanatics, Inc. in Frazeysburg. Mike was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed building model trains. He was a former volunteer firefighter in Granville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He was the best Papaw.
Mike is survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Nicol) "Debbie" Paynter; son, Jonathan Paynter of Newark; daughter, Lindsay (Mike) Sandusky of Newark; grandchildren, Hailei, Nova, Kierra, Jocelyn, Kai, Lennon and Aven; sister-in-law, Beckie Rue; and nieces, Nici, Courtney and Stephanie and their spouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Terry Paynter.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Mike or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Mike and the Paynter family.
Published in the Advocate on May 25, 2019