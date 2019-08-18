|
Michael G. Ruffner, 72, of Heath, Ohio, and formerly of Independence, Ohio; beloved husband of Bonny Ruffner (nee Kec); loving step-father of Kelly Screptock (Mark), and Jeffrey Miller (Sandra), step-grandfather of Stephanie Screptock, Alec Miller, and Sydney Miller, and step-great-grandfather of Ashton and Jaxson Smallwood. Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Independence High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and worked for many years as a Police Office in the cities of Independence and Valley View. Mike passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The Laurels of Heath following a brief illness. No visitation or funeral service scheduled. Cremation by Busch Crematory in Parma, Ohio. Private interment to be held at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio.
