Michael Horst
Medina - Michael Robert Horst, 53, of Medina, OH went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2020 at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. He was born on December 11, 1966 in Delaware, OH to Philip E. and Janet Sue (Deneke) Horst of Granville, OH.
Michael was employed as the Senior Director of Investment Management for Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY. He is a 1985 graduate of Granville High School. He received his BA in Business Administration/History from Grove City College in PA in 1989 and earned a MBA in Finance/Marketing from Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1991.
Michael attended Heartland Community Church in Medina, Ohio. He loved to encourage kids and was involved with Boy Scouts and coached many little league baseball teams and youth soccer teams. One of his favorite things to do was pester his nieces and roughhouse with his nephews at family events. A boisterous and fun-loving guy, his laugh was infectious and he was loved by all who knew him. He loved his family immensely and worked hard to provide for them so that his wife could stay home and raise his boys. He was such a faithful husband, father, and friend, always trustworthy and full of life until the very end. He fought his battle with leukemia with a cheerful attitude and with all of his strength.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Michele (Burkey) Horst whom he married on October 9, 1993; parents and children John Philip Horst and Levi Alexander Horst, his brother David J. (Brandy) Horst, sisters Eileen M. (Brent) Slotterbeck, Annette L. (Mike) Brown and Suzannah M. (David) Kennedy; eight nieces and six nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cornerstone Church of Licking County, 4905 Jacksontown Rd, Heath, OH on Friday August 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to Gideons International, P.O. Box 812, Newark, OH 43058 and/or the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan, Rd, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 (allbloodcancers.org/donate/
).
