Michael J. Billman
Newark - Michael J. Billman, 39, of Newark passed away on April 20, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1980 in Port Arthur, TX to the late Raymond and Ivanka (Pinczak) Billman.
Michael loved cats and playing video games.
He is survived by his two uncles, Kendall Billman and Dwight (Rosalee) Billman; Fran (who was like a mother to him); Casey (who was like a brother to him); and many cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Anna (Billman) Bakle.
A private graveside service will be held at Homer Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020