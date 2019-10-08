|
Michael Joseph Wachaya
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Michael Joseph Wachaya, 65, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Mike, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on September 24, 1954, to the late William and Virginia Jane (Jones) Wachaya.
A 1972 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Mike worked 30 years for Big Bear Stores, Inc., retiring from Giant Eagle. He was devoted to his faith and family, and embodied a sense of humor that was enjoyed by many over the years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 44 years and high school sweetheart, Jane (Rubeck) Wachaya; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Wachaya (Joe Merrick); grandchildren; Isabelle Wachaya, Eden Elizabeth Wachaya, Noah Campbell, and Charlotte Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Harter, Willa Mae Harter, and Roman Taylor; sister, Catherine (Fred) Fairchild; brother, James (June) Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019, where a Divine Mercy Chaplet will be said at 6:30 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Mike's name be made to the Blessed Sacrament School Building Fund, 394 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055. To share your memory of Mike, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019