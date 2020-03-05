|
|
Michael L. Ryan
Newport, OR - Michael L. Ryan, 58, of Newport, Oregon passed away on February 19, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1961 in Mt. Vernon to Carl E. and E. Rowena (Williams) Ryan.
Mike was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is survived by his parents, Carl and Rowena Ryan; brothers and sister, Dwight (Annita) Ryan, Barbara (Roger) Nethers, David (Jeannie) Ryan and Patrick (Tracy) Ryan.
A private graveside service will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020