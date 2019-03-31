|
Michael Robinson
Dresden - Michael Glenn Robinson, 60, of Dresden, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Michael was born April 22, 1958 to the late Robert Lee and Necie Louise (Conley) Robinson. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Lee Robinson, Sr. and John R. Robinson.
Michael leaves behind to mourn his passing, his sister, Anita Trowbridge; three sons, Mike (Jen) Robinson, Nick (Shantelle) Robinson, and Kyle Noland; two daughters, Lindsey (Joey) Gracyk, and Amy (Johnny) Harris; grandchildren, Amelia, Jared, Landon, Peyton, Cloey, Lena, Ava and Sawyer; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Michael enjoyed being outdoors. Some of his favorite activities include hunting and camping. Most of all, Michael loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Per Michael's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 31, 2019