Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Michael Reed
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Michael S. "Mike" Reed, 62 of Newark will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Pastor Jeff Belt officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Visitation will be observed Friday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Reed died Monday May 27, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio after an extended illness of MS. He was born June 12, 1956 in Mount Vernon, OH.

Mike was a graduate of Utica High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following high school. He was a member of Utica American Legion Post# 92. He was employed by the U.S.P.S. as a postal carrier at the Newark Post Office. He was a member of several bowling leagues at Redskins, Valley and Park Lanes. He also was active in Men's Softball Leagues. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and OSU Basketball and Football. He enjoyed fishing and playing Bingo. He had a lifelong affection for cats.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie D. (Young) Winegardner of Sun City, AZ; father, James E. (Mary Jane) Reed of Mount Vernon; daughter, Angela D. Enloe of Utica; granddaughter, Kayla Burns of Columbus; sister, Lori (Scott) Mirra of Cynthiana, KY; brother, Terry (Mary) Reed of Newark; step-sister, Julie Teeter of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Kathleen Reed of Johnstown; caregiver, Billie Hoffer of Newark; many nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on May 30, 2019
