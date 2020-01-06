Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Spahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Spahr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Spahr Obituary
Michael Spahr

Newark - Michael J. Spahr, 82 of Newark passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Newark Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Michael was born September 19, 1937 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Marvin M. and Virginia A. (Allaback) Spahr. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, attended Ohio University and graduated from the Dayton Art Institute. He was a commercial artist who worked for several advertising agencies. Additionally as a hobby he drove a Formula Ford sports car. He also designed sports car and helmet graphics for many sports car racing drivers. He was an enthusiastic sports car racing fan and an avid walker.

Survivors include his son, Gregory Spahr of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Jon R. (Sharon) Spahr of Buckeye Lake; nieces and nephew, Jennifer (David) Bogaert, Julie (Gary) Baker and Joel (Kathleen) Spahr; great nieces and nephew, Isabel Bogaert, Joel Bogaert and Meredith Baker.

Friends and family may call 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Todd Tracy officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.

Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -