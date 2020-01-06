|
Michael Spahr
Newark - Michael J. Spahr, 82 of Newark passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Newark Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Michael was born September 19, 1937 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Marvin M. and Virginia A. (Allaback) Spahr. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army, attended Ohio University and graduated from the Dayton Art Institute. He was a commercial artist who worked for several advertising agencies. Additionally as a hobby he drove a Formula Ford sports car. He also designed sports car and helmet graphics for many sports car racing drivers. He was an enthusiastic sports car racing fan and an avid walker.
Survivors include his son, Gregory Spahr of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Jon R. (Sharon) Spahr of Buckeye Lake; nieces and nephew, Jennifer (David) Bogaert, Julie (Gary) Baker and Joel (Kathleen) Spahr; great nieces and nephew, Isabel Bogaert, Joel Bogaert and Meredith Baker.
Friends and family may call 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Todd Tracy officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020