Michael T. Grady, Sr



Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael T. Grady, Sr., age 86, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville Street, Newark with Fr. Don Franks, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery with military honors observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



Mike passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at The Inn at Chapel Grove. He was born September 9, 1932, in Newark to the late James F. and Loretta M. (Dolan) Grady, Sr.



Mike grew up in a large Irish-Catholic family being one of seven siblings and the youngest boy. From an early age and throughout his life, faith, family, and sports played a significant role. He was a very talented athlete with golf and basketball being his favorite sports.



During his teens and young adult years he worked as a caddy and later as an assistant professional at the Granville Golf Course caddying for various golf legends including Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan. He also traveled throughout the Midwest competing in numerous junior amateur golf tournaments with playing fields which included a young Golden Bear named Jack Nicklaus.



He graduated in 1950 from St. Francis de Sales High School.



He served in the United States Army in the special amphibious unit in the Korean War and was awarded a Bronze Star.



Following his military service, Mike was employed by Columbia Gas of Ohio for 36 years.



Mike enjoyed instilling the love of sports in the area youth through coaching basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association officiating girls and boys' basketball for more than 30 years.



After retiring from Columbia Gas of Ohio, Mike returned to his love of golf working at several area golf courses. In particular, he worked at the Links at Echo Springs for more than 15 years and attended multiple professional golf tournaments: Ryder Cups, U.S Opens, the Masters, and Memorial Golf Tournaments.



With all four of his children graduating from Newark Catholic High School and The Ohio State University, he loved attending Green Wave, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and OSU Buckeyes' sporting events.



Always a gentleman, Mike's outgoing personality, great smile, unending kindness to others, love of the outdoors, and zest for life will always be remembered by his family and friends.



Mike was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de sales Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 85.



He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Mary V. (Welsch) Grady; four children, Virginia Lee Grady of Newark, Patricia Marie (Ted) Clay of Beaumont, Texas, Mary Alison (Charles) Jabbour of Wilmington, Delaware, and Michael Thomas Grady, Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren (Simone, Caitlin, Kari, Gabby, Kasey, Charlie, Patrick, and Michael), a brother, James F. Grady, Jr., and two sisters, Elnorah Watson, and Constance Richards.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Patrick Grady, and two sisters, Mary Loewendick, and Margaret Barkow.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P. O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 and St. Francis de Sales Elementary School, 38 Granville St., Newark OH 43055.



Family and friends may call at the Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, on Monday, June 3 from 4- 7 p.m.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in the Advocate from May 30 to June 2, 2019