Michael W. Morrow, 69, of Granville, formerly of Pendelton, Indiana and most recently residing in Pataskala, died August 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan to the late James W. and Betty J. Morrow.
A graduate of Granville High School, Michael was a U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran who served with the 16th Combat Engineers, First Armor Division, 38th Combat Battalion with the 14th Engineering Group. He later devoted his life-time to a career as a Veterans Service Officer and Counselor serving 35 years in Ohio and Indiana. He cared enough to make a difference and did the right thing regardless of policy and procedures.
Michael was a member of the American Legion and Past Commander of Granville Post 398, life-long member of Am Vets, and life-time member of Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed drone piloting, computers, and side-by-side, "UTVing" off road.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Petersilge Vannoy Morrow; sons, Joseph and Andrew Morrow; and sisters, Maria Davison Hall and Vicky Lynne Stocker-Morrow.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, James Craig Morrow.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at McPeek-Hoeksta Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville where military honors will conclude services at 4:00 P.M.. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to any veteran organization.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019