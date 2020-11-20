Micheal Ackerman
Heath - A graveside service was held for Micheal R. Ackerman, 69, of Heath, at Kuykendall Cemetery in Carmi, Illinois with the Rev. Mary S. Whetstone as celebrant.
A retired telephone operator with A.T.&T., Micheal died at his home November 16, 2020. He was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Frederick and Dorothy (Morrill) Ackerman.
Surviving are numerous cousins including Mary S. Whetstone and her husband, John Mainieri, of Granville, Ohio. Micheal will be sadly missed by his Tuesday Evening Bible Study; and his friends from Three Oaks Vineyard; especially his dear friend, Margaret Oakleaf.
Memorial contributions may be made to amfAR, 120 Wall Street, 13th Floor • New York, NY 10005-3908 or online at amfAR.org
.
Visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
for a complete obituary and express condolences.