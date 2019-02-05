|
Michele A. Kruger
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Michele A. Kruger, 71, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Michele, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, died at the Newark Care & Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Troy, Ohio on May 15, 1947 to the late Carl and Martha (Miller) Chipley.
Michele was retired from Licking Memorial Hospital where she worked in the blood bank as a registered medical technologist. She sang for many years in the church choir, was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and was a Newark Catholic and Ohio State Buckeye football fan.
She is survived by her children, Erik (Elaine) Wright, Joshua Wright, Sandra (Joe) Crozier, and Ryan Kruger; grandchildren, Samantha, Kianna, and Kendra; great-grandchild, Zayden; sisters, Patricia (Craig) Newman and Bonita (Vincent) Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wright in 1984; and her second husband, Roy Kruger in 2012.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 5-7 P.M., Tuesday, February 5, 2019; and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019