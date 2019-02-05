Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Kruger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele A. Kruger


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michele A. Kruger Obituary
Michele A. Kruger

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Michele A. Kruger, 71, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Michele, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, died at the Newark Care & Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Troy, Ohio on May 15, 1947 to the late Carl and Martha (Miller) Chipley.

Michele was retired from Licking Memorial Hospital where she worked in the blood bank as a registered medical technologist. She sang for many years in the church choir, was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and was a Newark Catholic and Ohio State Buckeye football fan.

She is survived by her children, Erik (Elaine) Wright, Joshua Wright, Sandra (Joe) Crozier, and Ryan Kruger; grandchildren, Samantha, Kianna, and Kendra; great-grandchild, Zayden; sisters, Patricia (Craig) Newman and Bonita (Vincent) Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Michele was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wright in 1984; and her second husband, Roy Kruger in 2012.

Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 5-7 P.M., Tuesday, February 5, 2019; and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

To share your memory of Michele or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information