Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Heath - In memory of Michele N. Hunt, age 51 of Heath who passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 2nd with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street with Eric Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Pataskala Cemetery.

Michele was born June 23, 1968 in Columbus to Dennis E. and Ruth A. (Mount) Hunt of Heath.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Melinda Hunt of Heath; aunt, Sue Wooten of Florida; uncles, Paul (Gale) Mount of Newark, Phil (Barb) Mount of Columbus, Jerry Hunt of Pickerington, Steve Hunt of Columbus and several cousins.

She greeted her parents every morning with a smile. She enjoyed watching the Buckeyes, Price is Right and Let's Make A Deal were her favorite programs. She attended the E.S. Weiant School for several years.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
