Michelina Antolino "Mickey" Smith
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Michelina Antolino "Mickey" Smith, 87, of Granville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 at The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville with the Rev. G. Michael Gribble and Msgr. Paul P. Enke concelebrating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
Generous, wonderful Mickey Smith passed away on September 30, 2020 at her comfortable home, surrounded by family. She was born on September 14, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to Italian immigrants, Giuseppe and Carmella Antolino.
A life-long educator and interested everything, Mickey earned her Ph.D. in education from The Ohio State University. She taught at Denison University, Ohio State, and retired from Otterbein University, where she was instrumental in establishing the intermediate education program.
Mickey was a kind, forthright, energetic, and honest person. Mickey was always ready to lend a hand wherever needed or take on a new project. She cared about people, was a good friend to many, and a faithful member of The Church of St. Edward the Confessor where she sang in choir, established the Rosary Garden, and administered the Father Thomas Lowery Scholarship. Civically, she was a member of the Granville Arts Commission, Granville Township Land Management Committee, and an honorary member of the Granville Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed gardening, painting, basket making, and was known for her world famous pizzelles. Mickey also loved wine. Mickey loved life. Most importantly, she will be remembered as a loving mother and devoted friend.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael E. and Elaine Smith of Willits, California and daughter, Anita M. Smith of Granville, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Mickey was preceded in death by son, Brian J. Smith; her husband of 58 years, Edison (Ed Smith); sister, Catherine Mervyn, and brother, Ralph Antolino.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. Sunday at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home in Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 'Newark Catholic High School Foundation', with the 'Brian J. Smith Memorial Fund' written in the memo, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH 43055