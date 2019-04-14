|
Dr. Mieczyslaw (Mike) (Mietek) Antoni Bulas
Granville - Dr. Mieczyslaw (Mike) (Mietek) Antoni Bulas passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Granville, Ohio home, early in the morning on April 11, 2019. He lived 93 years, 9 months, and 4 days, and he packed a lot into his lengthy time on Earth.
He was born in Habnow, Russia (Ukraine) to Polish immigrant parents on July 7, 1925. Habnow was the setting for "Fiddler On The Roof", and both the Jewish population and Mike's Roman Catholic family were given one last chance by the Bolshevik Russians to leave safely when he was 6 months old. His parents returned to their native Poland with Mike and his 3 older siblings, where they settled in Brest, Poland. Mike and his siblings had a happy childhood in Brest, and he fondly remembered his summer days playing with his brother Roman in their beloved Mukhavets and Bug Rivers. Their peace was shattered when Mike was 14 with the September 1939 German invasion of Poland, and Mike's next 6 years were filled with horrors from which he never fully recovered. After Germany handed his hometown to the Russians, Mike's family suffered under their Socialist rulers for 2 years. At 16, Mike's world darkened further when the Germans launched their attack on the Russians, centered on his hometown. His visions of German bombers, tanks, and both dead men and horses, never left him. His memories of watching the Nazis shoot elderly people in the streets who couldn't march fast enough haunted him forever. He and his brother were subsequently rounded up and thrown into a Gestapo jail on suspicion of collusion with Polish Resistance after an attack on the Germans. After 2 months of jailhouse interrogations, they were released, but not until witnessing brutal tortures and eventual killing of their cellmate. The family quickly jumped a train for Warsaw to be with more family, but Mike and Roman were again rounded up by the Nazis and sent by boxcar to work in a Frankfurt, Germany labor camp. They were forced to repair German railroad cars while they were being bombed by the Americans, amazingly surviving, and they eventually escaped in 1945 as American troops entered Germany. He got the name "Mike" from an American soldier who couldn't say "Mieczyslaw". After the War ended, the Germans were forced to provide free education to their prisoners, and Mike and Roman graduated from prestigious Heidelberg University in Germany. All the while, they were isolated from their parents and sisters, who were trapped in now USSR controlled Communist Poland. They wouldn't see their parents for many years..
Mike subsequently graduated from Heidelberg University's Medical School, after which he followed the lead of his older brother, Roman, who had already immigrated to New York City with his wife. They lived the life of immigrants, first working as janitors, gardeners, and factory workers before landing their real jobs. Roman became a very successful chemist, and Mike took a medical internship in Toledo, Ohio. Mike chose Toledo simply because he saw that it was on a large lake, which reminded him of his childhood on the river. Despite his disappointment in a then dirty Lake Erie, he thrived in his medical training, met his wife Anne, and completed a Residency in Radiology at The Ohio State University in 1962. He took his 1st and only job as a Radiologist in Newark, Ohio with Tri-County Radiology, based primarily at Licking Memorial Hospital, where he worked until he was 70 years old, retiring in 1996. He was a tireless, dedicated physician, spending every evening after work reading his medical journals, never losing his desire to stay up to date on the cutting edge in his field. He was the first in Central Ohio to use ultrasound to diagnose abdominal disease, and he introduced ultrasound, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, and Interventional Radiology to the medical community in Newark.
Mike and Anne had 4 children, Irene, Robert, Monica, and Mitch, and they provided them with everything that a child could need...not always what they wanted, but what they needed, including lessons on living conservatively, being humble, and never forgetting where you came from. Mike practiced what he preached, continually sending money and food back to his family stuck in Communist Poland, and his kids took notice. While he worked too hard, leaving the vast majority of childrearing to his wife, Anne, he loved his children and they knew that. While he wasn't always happy, his children understood that he carried a lifelong war-created burden of fear and anger inside of him, and they understood that. His loss of Faith in God was a source of family tension, but his children understood, given his experiences. He spent weekends with them at Dawes Arboretum, riding bikes, playing tennis, sailing and windsurfing on Hoover Reservoir, and teaching them to ski. He drove them on countless epic vacation journeys in the family station wagon. He was a family guy who never went out with friends, always home with the family in the evenings. He gave his family everything that he had.
Mike loved life, sport, music, and travel, and he freely admitted that he was forever in a quest to regain his lost childhood, stolen by the War. He loved the sun, the water, and the snow. His passions included sailing, windsurfing, and skiing, of course stemming from he and his brother's love of the water and the mountains of their homeland. He absolutely loved his sailing trips on the Great Lakes with Newark's Dr. Henry Hook and crew. He was obsessed with windsurfing and went on numerous trips with his Hoover Reservoir gang to the Outer Banks, even into his late 70s. He skied with his kids and his Newark/Granville ski club until he was 85. He had an unquenchable thirst for learning. He traveled across most of the planet, and he "virtually traveled" to the few areas that he didn't make it to through his late in life YouTube travel journeys up until his death. He loved classical music, and he wasn't afraid to belt out a few lines in his over the top booming voice. He loved people and he would talk to anyone, anytime, even when it was borderline inappropriate. He was a serious guy, but he smiled and laughed a lot.
Mieczyslaw Antoni Bulas lived a full and complex life. He reflected frequently in his last year of life on how improbable his journey actually was. While he always carried a sadness deep inside him from his childhood memories of the horrors of war, he knew that he had maximized the rest of his life and was thankful for all the wonders and fun that he had enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoni and Aniela Bulas and his older sisters Helen Bulas and Maria Bulas.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne, daughter Irene Hunt (Sam), son Robert Bulas (Hanan), daughter Monica Lynn (Tom), and son Mitch Bulas (Anya); his hero and older brother Roman Bulas; his two cousins, Zbigniew Veith (Teresa) and Wanda Stepowska; his grandchildren Hannah Howell (Dustin), Sabrina Bulas, Nicholas Bulas, and Anastazja Bulas; his great grandchildren Dominic Howell and Gavin Meyers; and his nieces Barbara Bulas, Dorothy Bulas-Kurzrok (Neil), and Kris Slowikowski (Jacek).
At his request, there will be no ceremony or funeral. His ashes will be buried with his parents and siblings in Warsaw, Poland. In his honor, simply do something nice for another human being, protect nature, and say no to war.
