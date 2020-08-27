Mildred "Millie" Agnes Walker
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mildred "Millie" Agnes Walker, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 31, 2020, with Fr. Bob Penhallurick as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Millie, a 1951 Newark High School graduate, died at Riverside Hospital on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 19, 1933, to the late William Howard and Mildred Agnes (Kline) Smith
A lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Millie actively volunteered with Eucharistic Adoration, Women of St. Francis, and with the Ministry of Comfort Bereavement Teams for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, and served as secretary of Local Union 1037 for retired employees.
Millie was retired from the offices of Drs. John Houser and Larry Pasley where she worked as the office manager. Over the years she had also worked at State Farm Insurance, Western Electric, and Valley Bowling Lanes.
Some of the greatest joys in Millie's life were the many trips enjoyed with her husband Dale, and sister and brother-in-law, Jean (Dan) Flowers, as they traveled extensively throughout the world together.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Dale Jr. (Alicia) Walker, Rebecca (Timothy) Grace, and Christina (Robert) Winegardner; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, 2 grandsons; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, and one nephew.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-4 P.M., Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Memorials in Millie's name can be made to the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Building Fund, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the physicians and staff who provided above and beyond comfort care to their mother during her time at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
To share your memory of Millie or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.reedegan.com
.