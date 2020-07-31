Mildred C. "Midge" (Degler) Ashbrook
Newark - Mildred "Midge" Chloe Degler Asbhrook, age 98, of Newark, was born in Davis, West Virginia on November 7, 1921 to the late Albert Magnus Degler and Dorothy Harper Degler. Midge passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Johnstown, Ohio on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Mark Ghiloni presiding.
Midge was the middle of twelve children growing up in Newark, and later graduating from Newark Catholic High School with the class of 1940. After marrying William Albert Ashbrook, Jr. in 1941, she resided in Johnstown, Ohio. Midge was active in the Church of the Ascension in Johnstown, enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, gardening, and needlework. She completed many cross-stitch samplers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Anne Evans of Johnstown and Nancy Willis of Mount Vernon; a son, William Albert (Lisa) Ashbrook, III of New Albany; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Degler of Oregon; a sister, Betty Mortimer of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Midge was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Ashbrook, Jr. on January 23, 1993; seven sisters, Kathryn Arbaugh, Evelyn Edwards, Lois Emmons, Nellie Rhodes, Marie Arbaugh, Sue Lowry, and Joan Rose; and two brothers, Roland Degler and Jack Degler.
Memorial contributions may be made in Midge's name to the Church of the Ascension
555 South Main Street, Johnstown, Ohio 43031.
In order to comply with public health regulations, social distancing and masks will be required at graveside.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
