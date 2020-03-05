|
Mildred E. "Millie" Hannah
Newark - Mildred E. "Millie" Hannah, age 90, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence with her caring family by her side. She was born October 12, 1929 in Frazeysburg, Ohio to the late Granville and Nellie (Fairall) Ashcraft.
Mildred was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She loved family history, sorting pictures and family gatherings. Mildred was hardworking, enjoyed gardening, collecting glassware and was very proud of her family.
As a child of the depression era, Mildred was very frugal in all she did. She was a long-time member and had a great love for her fellow church members at Central Christian Church in Newark. She enjoyed shopping and spending hours in her local grocery and will be missed by many of their employees.
She is survived by four sons, David (Micky) Hannah of Granville, Don (Debra) Hannah of Gambier, Chris (Beth) Hannah of Heath and Jim (Bobbi) Hannah of Newark; two daughters, Julie (Bruce Maxwell) Armstrong and Kathy Mayle, both of Newark; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; one great-grandson due in August; and another great-grandchild due in September; also survived by two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Smith and Faye Morrow, whom she was very fond of.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Earl E. Hannah; and dear family friend, Ralph Simpson.
Visitation will be private at the funeral home. Graveside services will be open to all family and friends at Wilson Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6. Burial will take place next to her husband, Earl.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Central Christian Church, 587 Mount Vernon Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the family with arrangements.
