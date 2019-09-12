Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Inurnment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron Cemetery
Mildred "Midge" Foucht


1939 - 2019
Mildred "Midge" Foucht Obituary
Mildred "Midge" Foucht

Buckeye Lake - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Mildred V. Foucht, 80, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with her daughter Jennifer LeMay as celebrant. Inurnment will follow on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hebron Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral services at the funeral home, 108 N 7th Street in Hebron.

Midge died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Newark, following a brief illness. She was born August 24, 1939, in Frazeysburg, the daughter of the late Milton and Mildred (Untied) Conner.

She was a quality control inspector at Rockwell in Heath for six years, and also worked at Walker Manufacturing in Hebron for over 18 years, and was an ordained minister. She served the Prayer of Faith Church in Newark, Old Country Church in Newark and In Time Ministries.

She is survived by her loving family: Husband Willard, children: James R. (Nona) Slocum, Jessee (Kittrina) Slocum, Jeffrey Slocum, Jeanna Miller, Jennifer (Rick) LeMay, Joseph Slocum; many grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Patrick and Carl Nemeth.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Midge and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019
