Mildred Gladys Willeke
Cardington - Mildred Gladys Willeke, age 81 of Cardington, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Mildred was born August 10, 1938 in Alexandria, Ohio, the daughter of Beverley Lee and Lucy Gladys (Lahmon) Ferrell.
Mildred was united in marriage to Franklin Dean Willeke on May 10, 1960. Mildred and Franklin shared 57 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on November 5, 2017.
Mildred was a devoted homemaker to her husband and 5 children. She loved to bake and was a wonder chef. At one time, she and Franklin owned and operated the 36 West Diner in Delaware. In their earlier years, Mildred and Franklin enjoyed western line dancing. Most of all, she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Having everyone together filled her heart with joy and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren overwhelmed her with pride.
She is survived by her children: Lucy (Todd) Bailey of Punta Gorda, FL, Rita Willeke of Delaware, OH, Carl Willeke of Cardington, OH, Ralph (Nancy) Willeke of Port Charlotte, Fl, and John Willeke of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Emma Monroe of Newark, OH; Anne (Dennis) Fisher of Osceloa, IN; and brothers, Daniel (Betty) Ferrell of Newark, OH, and Kenneth Ferrell of Newark, OH.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Franklin D. Willeke.
Services will be held privately for the family.
The Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Gilead is honored to serve the Willeke family
Published in the Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020