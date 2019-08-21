|
Mildred I. Smith
Newark - A funeral service for Mildred I. Smith will be held at 2pm, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark. Dave Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 1pm, until the 2pm service time on Monday, at the funeral home, 179 Granville street.
Mildred, age 93, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Middleton, where she had been a resident three years. She was born July 30, 1926, in Fallsbury Township, a daughter of the late H. Wayne and Lorena Mae (Moran) Smith. She had worked at Ohio Power and had retired after 44 years at State Farm Insurance.
Surviving are her brothers, Everett (Charlotte) Smith of Heath, Merlin ( Elva) Smith of Hanover; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Carl Smith and Russell Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
