Mildred Irene Evans
Newark - A graveside committal service for Mildred I Evans, age 97, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 275 North Cedar Street, Newark, with Rev. Eva Marie Wolfe officiating.
Mildred passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 20, 1922 in Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Newark High School with the Class of 1930.
She met her husband, Bob, when they both worked at Owens Corning. They subsequently resided in Williamsburg, Virginia and Greenwich, New York. Upon returning to Newark in 1991, she rejoined the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as church secretary for many years.
She enjoyed flower gardening, attracting all variety of birds to her feeders and flowers, making personalized greeting cards on her computer, taking many shopping outings over to Lazarus/Macys and playing bridge. Mildred was an avid traveler dating back to the early 50's when she motored across country to California by car and flew home in a TWA prop plane to Port Columbus. In later years, she and her sister Janet embarked on many ventures: to Switzerland and later, to London on the supersonic Concorde, a trip on the historic European train, The Orient Express, a tour to Paris via the newly opened Chunnel, and a leisurely cruise back to New York aboard The Queen Elizabeth 2.
Mildred is survived by her nephew, Gary K. Hamer and his wife Sara, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In addition to her parents, Burrel and Ethel (Eyssen) Ruffner, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Evans (1988); a daughter, Lynnette K. Evans (2019); and her two sisters, Janet M. Hamer (2017) and Ruth E. Wells ( 2009).
Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care given to Mildred from her "family" there, all of the dedicated Home Instead caregivers and the Hospice of Central Ohio professionals during these final difficult years.
Family and friends may gather and remember Mildred, from 3-5 p.m. on Monday December 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mildred (and Viva, her beloved cat) to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive SW, Heath, OH 43056.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019