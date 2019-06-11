|
Mildred L. Harris
Newark - A funeral service for Mildred L. Harris, 82 of Newark will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 12, 2019 in the sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 19 W. National Drive with Pastor Ralph Gordon and Pastor Margaret Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harris died Sunday June 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1937 in Newark to Carl E. and Eva M. (Freiner) Tate.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church and had served over 20 years on the Board of Deacons. She volunteered for several organizations including the American Red Cross as a Gray Lady, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and as an aide at North Elementary. She enjoyed canning and cooking. (Every recipe contained a pinch of this and a smidge of that.) Mildred never met a stranger and was a friend that could be relied on in a time of need. She would never divulge a confidence and was the "Best Mother." Above all, her faith, family and friends were her lifelong passion.
She is survived by James Richard Harris, her childhood sweetheart and husband of 65 years; son, James Michael (Cheryl) Harris of Heath; daughters, Kathy L. (Kirk) Conrow of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Pamela R. Lawson of Newark, Tammy A. (Thom) Elliott of Heath; four grandchildren, Patrick (Genevieve) Lawson, Peter Lawson, Jamy Harris, Brandon (Erika) Jacks; five great-grandchildren, Max McCoy, Maddie McCoy, Miss Charlotte Lawson, Mathew Iden, Natalie Williamson; sister, Helen "Woogie" (David) Baughman of Heath; several nephews and nieces including Diana Hufford and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold Tate, Bill Tate and Bobby Tate; sister, Juanita Conner.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Second Baptist Church or Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on June 11, 2019