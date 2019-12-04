|
|
Mildred L. Weaver
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Mildred L. Weaver, age 100, of Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Chaplain Mark Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mildred passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Inn at Chapel Grove in Heath, Ohio with her loving family by her side. She was born October 29, 1919 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Elmer and Lillian (Smith) McKee.
Mildred was a very caring wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her best. She also enjoyed completing Seek-A-Word puzzles, crocheting and collecting Longaberger baskets. Mildred loved to take a brisk walk each day and especially enjoyed attending the arthritis aerobics classes held at the YMCA.
She had previously worked with Newark City School System for thirteen years before retiring. Mildred was an extremely active person in her golden years, working with Meijer Inc. for eighteen years as a demonstrator. She was also an avid pet lover and was one who never met a stranger.
She is survived by her children, James (Linda) Weaver, Carolyn (John) Wieczorek, Marilyn (John) Scherpenberg; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis O. Weaver (1997); two brothers, Walter McKee and Alonzo McKee; and seven sisters, Helen Ebro, Mary Hardman, Emma Bost, Marjorie Carpenter, Virginia Parshell, Martha Creech and Ruth Gustavson
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday December 6, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mildred to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Weaver family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019