Mildred Smyers
Frazeysburg - Mildred L. Smyers, 97, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Cathy Jenkins.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Mason officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020