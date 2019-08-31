|
Milton Mullins, Jr.
Utica - Calling hours for Milton Mullins, Jr., 84 of Utica will be from 10-12 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bladensburg.
Milton passed away on August 29, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1935 in Floyd County, KY to the late Milton and Norma (Hall) Mullins, Sr.
Milton loved to live and work on his farm. He was a former Mason and custodian at Kenyon College.
He is survived by his granddaughters, Holly (Dave) Fluhart, Wendy (Tim) Davis and Michelle (Adam Base) Mullins; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Gage, Randi, Glenn, Adam Jr., James, Crissy and Stephanie; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sharon Mullins; sister, Mary Ann Thornsburry; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Adarene Mullins; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Randi Mullins; great-granddaughter, Destiny Fluhart; brothers, Arnold, George and Bobby Joe Mullins; and sister, Cleo Spears.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019