|
|
Minerva Virginia Zanolli
Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Minerva Virginia Zanolli, age 98, of Pataskala, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Robert McCormack officiating. Burial will take place in Kirkersville Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6 -8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Minerva was born September 12, 1920 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late John Jacob and Ada Victoria (Moneypenny) Bragg. She passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
Minerva was a member of the Full Armor of God Baptist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, making crafts and loved to fish. She also enjoyed bowling and had been a member of the 60 Plus Bowling League.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary E. Kiehborth of Pataskala and Linda K. Drabeck of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Louis Winters, Dorothy (Jeff) Moore, Ed Reffitt, James Reffitt, Tracy (Ed) Walker, Cody (Sherri) Drabeck and Kelly Kiehborth; great-grandchildren, Eddie (Michele) Reffitt, James (Lindley) Zanolli, Ariadne (Tony) Lucas, Morgan Reffitt, Jeffery (Joanna) Moore, Kim Kiehborth, Rachel Walker, Aaron Walker, Sidney Walker, Brendan Drabeck and Christian Drabeck; great-great-grandchildren, Tierney, Maddie, Demitrius, Oktober, Jocelynn, Adalyn, Bella and Colton; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis George Zanolli, on December 25, 1981; and by a daughter, Shirley Jean Winters; sons-in-law, Richard Drabeck, James R. Winters and Robert C. Kiehborth; and three brothers, Earl Bragg, Louis Bragg and Arthur Bragg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Armor of God Baptist Church.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Minerva or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Minerva and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019