Minnie A. McPeek
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Minnie A. McPeek, 106, of Newark, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home 179 Granville Street, Newark, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Minnie was born in Dillonvale, Ohio on May 28, 1913 to the late Frank and Emilie (Pecek) Kurtz. She passed away on February 24, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehab in Newark.
Minnie was an animal lover, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cruising and traveling with her late husband, especially to Hawaii. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Russell McPeek.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Minnie to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020