Minnie Powell
Hebron - Minnie Belle Powell, 76, of Hebron, passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born October 15, 1944 in Washington, PA., the daughter of the late Lambert Samuel and Mildred (Jenkins) Pattison. She had worked as a STNA. Minnie enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and gardening. She also loved watching the Hallmark channel on TV.
She is survived by her loving family: her children Kenneth (Chris) Yeager, David (Tina) Yeager, Ruth (Terry) Hoffer, Nadine (James) Whitten, Lucinda (Danny) Gotshall, April (Dustin) Kieber, Mary Powell; along with her 27 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; her brother Cameron Pattison and sister Violet Hageter.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband William Powell; her 2 brothers and 2 sisters; granddaughter Elizabeth Baker and great-grandson Ezekiel Lindsey.
A private family gathering will take place on Monday at the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 N 7th Street, Hebron, where flowers will be received. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the COVID pandemic.
Friends may visit hoskinsonfuneral.com
to sign Minnie's guest book or leave a message for the family.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Minnie and her family.