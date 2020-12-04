1/1
Minnie Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Powell

Hebron - Minnie Belle Powell, 76, of Hebron, passed away on December 1, 2020. She was born October 15, 1944 in Washington, PA., the daughter of the late Lambert Samuel and Mildred (Jenkins) Pattison. She had worked as a STNA. Minnie enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and gardening. She also loved watching the Hallmark channel on TV.

She is survived by her loving family: her children Kenneth (Chris) Yeager, David (Tina) Yeager, Ruth (Terry) Hoffer, Nadine (James) Whitten, Lucinda (Danny) Gotshall, April (Dustin) Kieber, Mary Powell; along with her 27 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; her brother Cameron Pattison and sister Violet Hageter.

In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband William Powell; her 2 brothers and 2 sisters; granddaughter Elizabeth Baker and great-grandson Ezekiel Lindsey.

A private family gathering will take place on Monday at the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 N 7th Street, Hebron, where flowers will be received. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the COVID pandemic.

Friends may visit hoskinsonfuneral.com to sign Minnie's guest book or leave a message for the family.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Minnie and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved