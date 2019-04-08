Molly J. Ewing



HEATH - Molly J. Ewing (Finney), 66, passed away April 6, 2019, at her residence in Heath, Ohio, under Hospice care following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.



Molly was born September 14, 1952, in Newark, a daughter of the late William C. Finney, Jr. and Bonnie (Davis) Finney, who survives of Newark. She was a 1970 graduate of Newark Senior High School. She retired from the Post Office after thirty years of service.



Surviving is her husband, William C. Ewing of Heath; son, Nicholas W. Ewing (Karen Blickley) of Hanover; stepsons, Danny (Miranda) Ewing of Arizona and Andy Ewing of California; grandchildren, Abi Noelle Ewing, Zoey Jane Nabb, Emma Faye Ewing, and Elijah William Ewing all of Hanover; step grandchildren, Cody Ewing of Arizona and Erika Ewing of Arizona; brothers and sisters, Michele (Frederick) Wells, Mitchell (Pat) Finney, William (Connie) Finney III, John (Cindy) Finney, Nancy Loughman (Donald Hartman) all of Newark; Steve (Sara) Finney of Westerville, and Ruth (Bruce) Stockum of Alexandria; 15 nieces and nephews; 26 great nieces and nephews, her beloved Dog, Max, and Cat, Maugie; and many friends.



In addition to her father, Molly was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Faye I. Ewing, her sisters, Karen (George) Zabel and Paula Tittle; a brother-in-law, Frederick (Michele) Wells and a sister-in-law, Connie (William) Finney.



Molly will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved doing puzzles, playing cards, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Molly and her family would like to thank the many wonderful doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners at the James Cancer Hospital Oncology Department (and clinics) and Hospice who assisted in her care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Molly's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058-0430 or The OSUCCC-James, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43210.



At Molly's request, no services or calling hours will be held. Published in the Advocate on Apr. 8, 2019