Molly Lee
Granville - Molly Lee, 96, of Granville, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. She was born June 16, 1923 in Yangon (Rangoon) Myanmar (Burma) to the late Hone Foo Chin and Poa San Wong.
Molly worked for the United States Information Service (USIS) library and U.S. Embassy from 1951-1969. She then worked at the General Electric Library in Maryland from 1969-1973. Molly then became a full-time babysitter for her grandchildren and earned her high school diploma at the age of 94.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Floretta (Stephen) Chu, Miss Lois Jane Teresa Lee and Dr. Owen Lee; grandchildren, Grace "Anna" Chu, Dr. Eugene Chu, Michelle (Matthew) Wong, Amanda Wong, Vivian Chu, Vanessa (Zach) Brennan, Jennifer (Jacob) Lee, Anthony S. Lee, and Christopher S. Lee; great grandchildren, Audrey Elizabeth Lee and Haley Chu; sister, Selina Chin Large, several nieces and nephews; and numerous relatives from the Lee's and Chin's throughout the world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance Lee; son, Anthony Lee; son-in-law, John A. Wong; and grandson, David Lee.
Molly Lee was a member of Spring Hills Baptist Church and was active in her bible studies group. She was also a volunteer at LMH for over 10 years. She was also on the board of directors of TRI (Technical Resource International) Inc. She spoke 5 different languages (dialects) helping children in the library and at the US embassy in Yangon. Molly enjoys meeting people and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She remembers each grandchildren birthday and attended all their graduations. A humble person of strong Christian faith an autobiography of her life was written called "Gentle Moon". Molly wanted to share her life's experience to provide hope for people who are experiencing difficult times in their lives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from May 9 to May 11, 2020