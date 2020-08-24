Monabelle Abel



Monabelle Virginia Smith Wood Abel age 94 passed away on Saturday July 25 at Advent Health hospital in Lake Placid, Florida.



Monabelle was born on March 17, 1926 in Glenford, Ohio to Mark and Daisey (Ice) Smith.



In addition to her parents, Monabelle was preceded in death by her previous husband Sewell Wood, and her husband Kerry Abel who passed away on July 20, 2020 at Advent Health hospital.



Monabelle was also preceded in death by her brothers; George F. Smith of Glenford, Harold Smith and Dana Smith of Newark, Clifford Smith of Missouri and Maurice Smith of Thornville and Don Smith of Newark. Also, sisters Eileen Hawkins of Glenford, Pearl Rich of Newark, and Marie Weekley of Newark.



Surviving are sisters, Doris Brown of Newark, Betty Madinger of Zanesville and Margaret McMullen of Kansas. One brother Lawrence Smith of Granville and step-son Don Wood and wife, Mary Ellen of Baltimore, Ohio. Plus, step grandchildren. Monabelle was an aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Monabelle retired from Ohio Bell after working many years.



Scott Seawinds Winds Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake Placid, Florida assisted with the arrangements.



A small celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 2:00pm at the Tin Cup Ministry on RT# 757 in Glenford, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome to share memories of Monabelle.









