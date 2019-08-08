Services
Monica Murphy
Monica Rae Murphy


1963 - 2019
Monica Rae Murphy Obituary
Monica Rae Murphy

Baltimore - Monica Rae Murphy age 56, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Melvin J. and Mary Greenwell Odachowski of Ocean City. She is survived by her children, Sean Murphy, Amber Murphy, and Vanessa Murphy, and brothers Matt Odachowski and his wife Denise, and Mark Odachowski and his wife Alysha all of Ocean City. Also surviving is her niece Lyndsey, and nephews Tyler, Reid, and Jett.

Monica had been a homemaker and loving mother who was dedicated to raising her 3 children. She loved art, singing, and writing poetry.

Cremation followed her death. The service will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis, TN 38195, or the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st ST. Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
