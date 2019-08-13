Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Morjorie "Susie" Newkirk


1936 - 2019
Morjorie "Susie" Newkirk Obituary
Marjorie "Susie" Newkirk

Newark - Marjorie Suzanne "Susie" Newkirk, 83, of Newark, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born August 3, 1936 in Newark to the late Robert and Helen (McGonagle) Hamilton.

Susie was a member of the Church of God at God's Acres. She was a avid reader of her bible and would frequently talk about her excitement of getting to heaven.

She is survived by her son, Scott Newkirk: brother, Robert (Diane) Hamilton; and sister, Rosalie (Roger) Boerstler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Stephen Newkirk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God at God's Acres, 675 Cedar St. Newark, OH 43055.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, where the funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 PM.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
