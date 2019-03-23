|
|
Muriel Beasley
Granville - Muriel Edith (VanVleet) Beasley, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 96 on March 20, 2019. She had been ill only a short period.
Muriel was born and raised in Dundee, Michigan and lived in Michigan until 2016 when she moved to Granville, Ohio.
Surviving are her two daughters, Bonnie Montgomery and Pam Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019