Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Beasley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Muriel Beasley Obituary
Muriel Beasley

Granville - Muriel Edith (VanVleet) Beasley, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 96 on March 20, 2019. She had been ill only a short period.

Muriel was born and raised in Dundee, Michigan and lived in Michigan until 2016 when she moved to Granville, Ohio.

Surviving are her two daughters, Bonnie Montgomery and Pam Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where a complete obituary is available.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now