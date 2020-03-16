Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Myrna Farley Obituary
Newark - A funeral service for Myrna Farley, 70 of Newark will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Farley died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born June 9, 1949 in Mt. Vernon to the late Ray W. and Marjorie P. (Atherton) Farley. She was a 1967 graduate of Newark High School and had worked in Housekeeping at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include her nieces, Lana (Scott) Wood of Ostrander, OH; and a sister in-law, Patricia Farley of Newark.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Farley; a brother, Lanny Farley and a niece, Pamela Farley.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
