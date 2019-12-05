|
Myron E. McCall
Glouster - Myron E. McCall, 94 of Glouster, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Chestnut House in Newark. He was the son of the late Ernest and E. Blanche (Anguish) McCall. Myron retired from Continental Can Company in Paoli, PA., where he was in research and development. He was a Navy Signalman WWII veteran. He was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ where he was involved in the building of the church and was an active volunteer with the food pantry. He was a member and Past Master of the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557 F.&A.M., and was also a member and Past Worthy Patron of the Thea Chapter #192 O.E.S.
He survived by two sons, Robert (Katie) McCall of Newark and Richard (Shelley) McCall of Dallas, TX; one daughter, Lori (John) Wheeler of Chagrin Falls, OH; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Thelma (Mayo) Mcall and second wife Betty (Shaner) McCall; a son, Raymond McCall; two grandsons, Stephen and Billy; two brothers, Cecil and Harold McCall; sister Beatrice Wilson; and an infant sister Ina Marie McCall.
A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Sunday December 8, 2019 at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster with John Wright officiating. There will be a Masonic service held at 4pm and a Military service immediately following the funeral. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2 - 4pm. Contributions can be made to the Bishopville Church of Christ. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019