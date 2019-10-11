|
N. Douglas Hughes
Granville - A prolific reader, ardent golfer, and retired computer programmer, N. Douglas Hughes, 85, of Granville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Middleton in Granville. He was born in Westerville to the late Cecil M. and Patricia C. Hughes.
A man of faith, Doug was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville, the Masonic Lodge, charter member of the Granville G-Men Club, Granville Sertoma, "Lovable Losers" coffee club of downtown Granville, and served as Secretary of the Denison Golf League for 30 years. He coached baseball at many levels for nearly 30 years, enjoyed his pipe, friends, and poker club buddies whom he played with for over 40 years. He will be remembered for his generosity, good natured spirit, and for taking a stand for what was right regardless the outcome.
Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Matthew, Michael, and Andy and Marcy Hughes; grandchildren, Joshua (Alysha) Hughes and Remington Yokoyama; sister, Mary (Jerry) Burns; stepson, Drexel Yokoyama; great grandsons, Jaxton and Gus Hughes; nieces, Shannon and Leah Burns and special cousins, Gary Carter and John Hughes.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda who died in 1990 and his second wife, Barbara who died in 2011 and one brother, Richard.
Visitation was held at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home in Granville. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019