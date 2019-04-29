|
|
Nancy Anderson
Newark - Nancy K. Anderson, 74, of Newark, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born October 20, 1944 in Licking County to the late Bryce and Sarah (Roberts) Anderson.
Nancy graduated from Newark High School in 1961 and worked at Universal Veneer. She enjoyed arranging flowers and painting.
She is survived by three brothers, John Anderson (Joyce) of Newark, Jerry Anderson (Linda) of Chatham, and Mike Anderson (Marina) of Glenford; five nieces, April Faris (Brett) of North Carolina, Amber Anderson, Dawn Anderson, Chrissy Anderson, and April Dawn Anderson all of Newark; and one great niece, Nikki.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six uncles and five aunts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058
A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Wilson Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019