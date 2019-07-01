|
Nancy C. Davis
Granville - A Funeral Mass for Nancy C. Davis will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark-Granville Rd, in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the church.
Nancy, at the age of 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Cambridge, OH to the late Thomas G. and Rosemary Wright.
A registered nurse for over 35 years, Nancy dedicated her life in serving others. She was employed by Licking Memorial Pediatrics and was well-respected in her field. Her loving and caring nature was inherent as she typically catered to the needs of others first, whether it be at work, with friends, or with family. Nancy was the #1 fan of her grandchildren in the sports arena, and enjoyed the simple pleasures of walking with friends, working in her flower gardens, or spending the day shopping with her daughter.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 42 years, Rob Davis; son, Brian Davis; daughter, Katy (Seth) Buckenberger; grandchildren, A.J. and Ian Buckenberger; siblings, Cathy (Tom) Burch, Steve (Cheryl) Wright, John (Becky) Wright, Barb (Eric) Stark, Wendy (Andy) Neagos, and Greg Wright (Toni Smith); sisters-in-law, Cathy (Mike) Chapman and Paula Davis; Aunt Ann Sapp and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; special friends, Judy Brehm and Susie Hannahs; and the extended family of doctors and co-workers at LMH Pediatrics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Josh Davis who died in 1995; brother, Michael Wright; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Kathryn Davis, and brother-in-law, Dennis Davis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or .
Published in the Advocate on July 1, 2019