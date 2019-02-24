Nancy C. Griffith



Newark - A service celebrating the life of Nancy C. Griffith, age 83, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at the Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 4244 Marion Road NE, Newark, with Pastor Rube Gayheart officiating. Nancy passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).



Nancy was a kind and caring wife and mother who will be sadly missed. She always enjoyed having fresh flowers at her home and was a wonderful cook and baker, creating many delicious meals and desserts for her family. Nancy graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1953. Nancy had worked previously at Park National Bank for twenty years before retiring and Klines' Department store as a clerk. She also worked in the classroom and drove the school bus for Starlite School.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl W. "Sonny" Griffith, whom she married on April 23, 1955; two sisters, Pamela S. (Jack) McLaughlin and Joy A. McLaughlin; and two brothers, James L. Miller and Raymond B. Miller, all of Newark.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris C. Griffith (1972); and a daughter, Cindy L. Williams (2001).



Family and friends are welcome to gather, share stories, laugh and remember Nancy, one half hour prior to the service (from 9:30-10 a.m.) on Monday, February 25, at the Newark Memorial Gardens mausoleum.



The Griffith family would like to extend a very special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and especially Joe Finkle, for the wonderful care provided to Nancy.



Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Griffith family with arrangements.



