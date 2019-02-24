Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum
4244 Marion Road NE
Newark, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum
4244 Marion Road NE
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Griffith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy C. Griffith Obituary
Nancy C. Griffith

Newark - A service celebrating the life of Nancy C. Griffith, age 83, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25, at the Newark Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, 4244 Marion Road NE, Newark, with Pastor Rube Gayheart officiating. Nancy passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).

Nancy was a kind and caring wife and mother who will be sadly missed. She always enjoyed having fresh flowers at her home and was a wonderful cook and baker, creating many delicious meals and desserts for her family. Nancy graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1953. Nancy had worked previously at Park National Bank for twenty years before retiring and Klines' Department store as a clerk. She also worked in the classroom and drove the school bus for Starlite School.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl W. "Sonny" Griffith, whom she married on April 23, 1955; two sisters, Pamela S. (Jack) McLaughlin and Joy A. McLaughlin; and two brothers, James L. Miller and Raymond B. Miller, all of Newark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris C. Griffith (1972); and a daughter, Cindy L. Williams (2001).

Family and friends are welcome to gather, share stories, laugh and remember Nancy, one half hour prior to the service (from 9:30-10 a.m.) on Monday, February 25, at the Newark Memorial Gardens mausoleum.

The Griffith family would like to extend a very special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and especially Joe Finkle, for the wonderful care provided to Nancy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Griffith family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Griffith family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now