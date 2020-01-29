|
|
Nancy Caroline (Sherry) Belcher
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Nancy Caroline (Sherry) Belcher, age 78, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Rev. Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Nancy passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 27,1941 in New Cumberland, West Virginia, to the late Frank and Evelyn (McDaniel) Sherry; stepfather, John McDaniel.
Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening and playing various games on her computer and phone. She loved sitting at the kitchen table, with her coffee and cigarettes, enjoying the company of friends and family.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory (Lynn Draper) Belcher and Frank (Cynthia Yantes) Belcher, Sr.; two daughters, Patricia Belcher and Lillie E. Belcher; a sister, Barbara Zuspan; grandchildren, Jason Belcher, Andrew Belcher, James Belcher, Cody Belcher, Billy (Crystal) Byerly, Frank (Patty Haines) Belcher, Jr., Vicki (Tom) Hawes, Jessica (Jackson) May, Brittany Belcher, Heather Belcher, April (Eric) Bowers, Kristen (Brittany) Kindred, Sierra Pellitier, Christopher Pellitier, Michael Pellitier and Amanda Hawes.
great-grandchildren, Joshua Griggs, Ethan Griggs, Conner Bowers, Evelyn Bowers, Kiersten Hill, Lanorah Kindred, Alyson Belcher, Micheala Haines, Kevin Haines, Kelly Hawes, Madisyn Hawes, Brooklyn May, Braden May, Madison May, Georgia May and Kalvin Hawe; two great-great grandchildren, Braeden Hawes and Starla Wayne; many brothers; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry E. Belcher, (2019), whom she married on December 3, 1957; a brother, Jimmy Sherry; four sisters, Georgie Jerrel, Vikki Glickner, Patricia Sherry and Johnnie McDaniel; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Belcher; grandson, Christopher Byerly; and a set of infant twin boys.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a
message of condolence for the Belcher family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020