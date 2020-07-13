1/1
Nancy Caroline Spence
A visitation, celebrating the life of Nancy Caroline Spence, 80, of Thornville, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Thornville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville.

Nancy was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 23, 1939 to the late John F. and Virginia (Zeallear) Buck. She passed away on July 11, 2020 at Altercare Thornville.

Nancy was a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of the Thornport AmVets, Post 51 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and spending time with her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John J. and Patricia Spence; daughter, Katrina Russell; grandchildren, Michael L. Russell II, Krystal (Dustin) Buckman and Shelby L. (Kevin) Lucas; great granddaughter, Autumn K. Buckman; and numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Spence in 1982; grandson, Dustin Jay Spence in 2019; sons, Benny Bennett and Michael Joseph Spence; and special friend, Robert Osborn.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to Thornport AmVets, 9293 Township Road 79, Thornville, Ohio 43076.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Masks must be worn inside the funeral home and for your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Nancy or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Nancy and the Spence family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
