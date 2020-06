Nancy EppleyThornville - Nancy Lough Eppley, age 77, passed away on March 9, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona.Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack and daughters and son-in-laws; Patty and John Osborn,Stephanie and Robert Mika, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.There will be a graveside inurnment service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. atthe Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Nancy and the Eppley family.You may visit www.hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.