Nancy Eppley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Eppley

Thornville - Nancy Lough Eppley, age 77, passed away on March 9, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack and daughters and son-in-laws; Patty and John Osborn,

Stephanie and Robert Mika, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside inurnment service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at

the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Nancy and the Eppley family.

You may visit www.hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved