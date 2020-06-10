Nancy Eppley
Thornville - Nancy Lough Eppley, age 77, passed away on March 9, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack and daughters and son-in-laws; Patty and John Osborn,
Stephanie and Robert Mika, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside inurnment service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at
the Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Nancy and the Eppley family.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.